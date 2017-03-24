8:01am Fri 24 March
Singer Don McLean's ex-wife says tweet constituted contempt

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) " The ex-wife of Don McLean wants the American Pie singer found in contempt of court for tweeting about her shortly after she was granted a protection order.

A Maine court granted the order for Patrisha McLean this month. Don McLean pleaded guilty last year to domestic violence assault.

Patrisha McLean filed papers seeking a contempt order Tuesday in court in Ellsworth, Maine.

She says she was disparaged by Don McLean less than 48 hours after the protection order was issued. His verified Twitter account posted a message saying he was "delighted" to give his ex-wife a protection order "since it protects me from her for two wonderful years."

Don McLean's attorney says the allegation is "unfortunate" and that McLean will keep their ongoing disagreements in court.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

