5:59am Fri 24 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

James Corden felt a 'long way from home' amid London attack

LOS ANGELES (AP) " James Corden has taken a moment to pay respects to his native London following a deadly attack there.

The British host of CBS' "Late Late Show" said on Wednesday's show that he "felt a really long, long way from home" while watching news reports of the attack that left four people dead, including the attacker. He says he wished he could "be there with loved ones to stand alongside them."

Corden calls London a "diverse and proud and brilliant city."

He says if the Wednesday attack was meant to divide its residents, it will only "bring them closer together as one."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 24 Mar 2017 06:44:09 Processing Time: 115ms