5:53am Fri 24 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Poland's WWII museum opens amid its uncertain future

WARSAW, Poland (AP) " A major World War II museum has opened in northern Poland amid plans by the conservative government to change its content to fit its nationalist views.

The Museum of the Second World War in Gdansk was initiated in 2008 by then-Prime Minister Donald Tusk, as a project focused on the suffering of civilians in the global conflict.

But the current Law and Justice government, hostile to Tusk, wants to merge it with another museum and change its content to highlight Poland's military effort in fighting the German Nazis. The case is to be decided by a court.

The museum's director, Piotr Machcewicz, said at the ceremony Thursday the huge exhibition places Poland's war experience at the center of Europe's and the world's experiences.

War veterans and schoolchildren were its first visitors.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 24 Mar 2017 06:46:06 Processing Time: 28ms