By the numbers: Property values of theme parks in dispute

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) " Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld are engaged in legal battles with the county appraiser and tax collector regarding what their massive properties are worth. The theme parks claim the Orange County appraiser has assessed the properties too highly, resulting in higher tax bills than they deserve. The market value of a property is what it is worth if it were sold on the open market; the assessed value is usually a lower figure the appraiser uses to arrive at a tax bill.

Here's a look, by the numbers, at the dispute.

___

Number of theme park parcels in dispute from lawsuits filed last year: 46

Market value of all the theme park parcels in dispute from lawsuits filed last year: $5.7 billion

Most valuable parcel in dispute, by market value: Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort, valued at $554 million

Priciest theme park in dispute: Walt Disney World's Epcot, given a market value of $469 million.

Priciest parking garage in dispute: Universal Orlando Resort's 20,000-vehicle garage complex, which was given a market value of $297 million

___

Source: Orange County (Florida) Property Appraiser, Orange County Clerk of Courts.