Adele was great - but look at these queues

People queued for over an hour to get onto the train platform after the Adele concert on Thursday night. Photo / Emma Freeman
People queued for over an hour to get onto the train platform after the Adele concert on Thursday night. Photo / Emma Freeman

Adele has received overwhelming praise for last night's concert - but some have complained about transport issues following the massive gig.

Auckland Transport says record numbers of people took public transport to see Adele at her first concert at Mt Smart Stadium, following multiple warnings to ticketholders to expect delays before and after the show.

Free trains and buses were put on for those with tickets, with more than 26,000 people taking the train and 6000 taking special event buses.

The concert finished at 10pm but people exiting the concert had to queue for more than an hour to board public transport to get home.


Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said crowds were "massive".

Extra buses were sent to help get people home from Penrose Train Station where there were long queues.

"This is the largest crowd ever to use rail to Mount Smart," Hannan said.

Users took to social media to vent after getting stuck in long queues.

Adele also performs in Auckland on Saturday and Sunday, with transport issues not expected to be as problematic with the lack of commuters on the roads.

- NZ Herald

