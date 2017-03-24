Adele was great - but look at these queues

Adele has received overwhelming praise for last night's concert - but some have complained about transport issues following the massive gig.

Auckland Transport says record numbers of people took public transport to see Adele at her first concert at Mt Smart Stadium, following multiple warnings to ticketholders to expect delays before and after the show.

Free trains and buses were put on for those with tickets, with more than 26,000 people taking the train and 6000 taking special event buses.

The concert finished at 10pm but people exiting the concert had to queue for more than an hour to board public transport to get home.

Thank you for your patience at the Penrose rail queue for Adele, we are sending additional buses to help get you home faster ^CV — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) March 23, 2017

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said crowds were "massive".

Extra buses were sent to help get people home from Penrose Train Station where there were long queues.

"This is the largest crowd ever to use rail to Mount Smart," Hannan said.

Users took to social media to vent after getting stuck in long queues.

this is the queue to get into Penrose St. No wonder people don't use public transport in Auks @AklTransport pic.twitter.com/52z7RFbJZQ — Luke Tipoki (@LukeTipoki) March 23, 2017

Adele concert = amazing! Auckland public transport = FAIL Māori bus driver rescuing the stranded at Ōtāhuhu train station = tūmeke bro — Marcia Murray (@thinkingmaori) March 23, 2017

Large crowds leaving Adele, trains and buses departing on time. We appreciate your patience ^CV — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) March 23, 2017

Hey @AklTransport note ratio of waiting pat Adele passengers to buses. Been like this for quite some time. pic.twitter.com/ikYlbZ9Koa — Russell Baillie (@Russell_Baillie) March 23, 2017

Adele also performs in Auckland on Saturday and Sunday, with transport issues not expected to be as problematic with the lack of commuters on the roads.

