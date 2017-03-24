Sidewipe: March 24: English as new disease

Penguin problem

"My friend had to moderate comments as part of her work online at a large New Zealand media outfit," writes Nell. "My favourite one she told me about was after a story about how a dog had killed some penguins on the West Coast. One commenter was outraged and concerned and wrote: 'The dog must be located and killed. What if someone's children is on that beach dressed as a penguin? This could end as murder.'"

Unpleasant work

"I worked in a laundry in the 70s washing sheets from nursing homes," writes a reader. "My job was to stand opposite someone across a table, while damp sheets tumbled next to us. We would pick up a sheet, shake it out, fold right, fold left and stack it beside us. A bell would ring for tea breaks (10 minutes on the dot!) This action was repeated all day and we had to keep up with the pile as it tumbled. My arms would feel like lead! Worst job ever, but it encouraged me on to better things!"

Toilet police busy in Beijing

Facial recognition software in one of Beijing's busiest public toilets is designed to crack down on people taking large amounts of loo roll. The dispenser will give out toilet paper only to bathroom users who use a face scanner - this involves removing hats and sunglasses before a 60cm length is released. Those who come too often will be rejected.

The automated facial recognition dispenser comes as a response to elderly residents taking great swathes of toilet paper for home use. There are reports of software malfunctions at inopportune times and privacy concerns about recording the goings on in the stall. (Via the Guardian)

The saddest way to die

"A friend of mine was returning from a business trip, and her boyfriend of five years was to pick her up at the airport," writes a reader on Quora. "She got off her plane, and collected her luggage, surprised to see that he wasn't there waiting with open arms.

"Thinking that he might have got stuck in traffic, and was on his way, she walked outside to the pick-up lane. She waited for three hours while trying to call his cell, and text him, all the while growing agitated with his lack of response. Her agitation quickly switched to remorse when she arrived at her house.

"She walked into the bathroom and found him dead on the floor. He had died a quick and painless death, having suffered an embolism in his brain. She was gripped by guilt at her reaction to his absence at the airport for years."

