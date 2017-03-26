Ooh la la: Moulin Rouge legend can-cans her way to NZ

Russell Blackstock is a senior reporter at the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

The longest-serving showgirl in the 120-year history of the world-famous Moulin Rouge is set to kick up her heels in New Zealand.

Australian-born Marissa Burgess stars in the burlesque extravaganza Cabaret de Paris which plays around the country in May and June.

Burgess already has a string of accolades to her name and has appeared on numerous French TV talk shows and a US television documentary.

Her Cabaret de Paris show features more than $250,000 worth of dazzling costumes crafted in a lavish Parisian style - with feathers, sequins, rhinestones and jewels.

The show has been getting rave reviews across the ditch, where it has played to sell-out crowds.

Burgess insisted Kiwi fans will be in for a spectacular time.

"We will bring all the magic of a lavish French cabaret show," she said. "There will be breath-taking dancers, beguiling music and an array of international guest artists, including aerialists, pole dancers, illusionists and of course the famous French can-can dancers."

Burgess performed at the Moulin Rouge up to 12 times a week for 17 years.

She revived her showgirl career after returning to Australia and teaming up with illusionist Michael Boyd and choreographer Todd Patrick to produce Cabaret de Paris.

Burgess said people new to cabaret could expect "luxury, opulence, femininity and exclusivity".

Cabaret de Paris is at the Civic Theatre, Auckland, on May 27; the Opera House in Wellington (28); Napier Municipal Theatre (30) and the Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch, on June 2.

Tickets are on sale from tomorrow.

- Herald on Sunday