Here's what Disney's Moana would look like in real life

An artist has created a digital rendition of what Disney's Pacific princess Moana would look like in real life - and it's stunning.

Finnish digital artist and illustrator Jirka Väätäinen has made a name for himself creating realistic renditions of animated Disney characters as real-life people.

Last week, Väätäinen posted his illustration of the Polynesian heroine on Instagram, and the result is beautiful.

So many requests for this one - and I finally found some time give her a go! So without further ado, here is my take on #Moana Soon on #jirkavinse.com #RealLifeDisney #RealLifeDisneyGirls A post shared by Jirka Vinse Jonatan Väätäinen (@jirkavinse) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

Moana has been praised for being a strong, independent heroine whose main storyline does not involve romance, as well as being a powerful role model for Polynesian children.

Moana is voiced in the film by young Hawaiian actress Auli'i Cravalho in her breakout role.

Väätäinen's illustrations have gathered him a significant social media following, with his stunning life-like renditions of iconic Disney princes, princesses and villains receiving thousands of likes.

Happy #Halloween everyone! I've been preparing a little treat for you all #RealLifeDisneyVillains soon on #jirkavinse.com. Here is my take on #Cruella from #101dalmatians #CruelladeVil A post shared by Jirka Vinse Jonatan Väätäinen (@jirkavinse) on Oct 27, 2016 at 3:01am PDT

Continued below.

Related Content How to super-size your memory in 40 days Flight check: Melbourne to Auckland on Qantas Watch NZH Local Focus: Mobile surgical bus celebrates 15 years on the road

#TheLittleMermaid has always been my favourite Disney film. When I was asked to bring to life my favourite Disney moment, I knew it had to be the one scene that sums up Disney for me. More than anything else, it's the hopes and dreams that make Disney so special to me. And this time around, I wanted to make this moment a bit more magical and actually bring it to life. #PartOfYourWorld #Ariel #MyDisneyLife A post shared by Jirka Vinse Jonatan Väätäinen (@jirkavinse) on Mar 21, 2016 at 6:30am PDT

Happy #Halloween everyone! I've been preparing a little treat for you all #RealLifeDisneyVillains soon on #jirkavinse.com. Here is my take on #Jafar from #Aladdin ⚜️ A post shared by Jirka Vinse Jonatan Väätäinen (@jirkavinse) on Oct 27, 2016 at 2:55am PDT

#PrinceNaveen has now been added to the #RealLifeDisneyGuys series at #jirkavinse.com #princessandthefrog A post shared by Jirka Vinse Jonatan Väätäinen (@jirkavinse) on Sep 30, 2015 at 12:46am PDT

He also recently illustrated Belle of Beauty and the Beast, played by Emma Watson in the live-action adaption currently in cinemas.

It's been 6 years since I started my #RealLifeDisney series and created my first version of #Belle from #BeautyandTheBeast... Something about this year inspired me to revisit her and give you my new take on Belle Soon on #jirkavinse.com #RealLifeDisneyGirls A post shared by Jirka Vinse Jonatan Väätäinen (@jirkavinse) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

- NZ Herald