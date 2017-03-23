2:52pm Thu 23 March
Here's what Disney's Moana would look like in real life

Moana is voiced by Hawaiian actress Auli'i Cravalho in the film. Photo / Disney
An artist has created a digital rendition of what Disney's Pacific princess Moana would look like in real life - and it's stunning.

Finnish digital artist and illustrator Jirka Väätäinen has made a name for himself creating realistic renditions of animated Disney characters as real-life people.

Last week, Väätäinen posted his illustration of the Polynesian heroine on Instagram, and the result is beautiful.

Moana has been praised for being a strong, independent heroine whose main storyline does not involve romance, as well as being a powerful role model for Polynesian children.

Moana is voiced in the film by young Hawaiian actress Auli'i Cravalho in her breakout role.

Väätäinen's illustrations have gathered him a significant social media following, with his stunning life-like renditions of iconic Disney princes, princesses and villains receiving thousands of likes.

He also recently illustrated Belle of Beauty and the Beast, played by Emma Watson in the live-action adaption currently in cinemas.

- NZ Herald

