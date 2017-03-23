Actress Naturi Naughton expecting first child

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Actress Naturi Naughton says she is expecting her first child in July.

Naughton revealed the news to People magazine Wednesday. She confirmed it with a post on her Twitter page, saying she was blessed and excited to share the announcement.

The 32-year-old actress is a star of the Starz crime drama "Power." She plays Tasha St. Patrick, the wife of the main character, portrayed by Omari Hardwick.