Adele tour boss warns: She might not be back

Adele's down under promoter has warned Adele "might not be back" as her record-breaking tour hits Auckland tonight.

The UK singing sensation is set to perform at Mt Smart Supertop tonight, then again on Saturday and Sunday, her first ever shows in New Zealand.

During her recent tour of Australia, she broke records in every city she visited during the eight-concert tour.

Now, tour promoter Michael Coppel has told the Daily Telegraph that this might be the only time the singer makes it here.

"We may never see her again," Coppel said. "Adele's been quoted as saying she won't tour again, she's doing this big tour as a recognition of her huge record sales and the enormous demand to see her live.

"It's impossible to tell what happens next. Then the future's an open book."

The Hello hitmaker sold as many as 600,000 tickets during her record-breaking tour Down Under, which included the biggest single concert ever held on Australian soil in Sydney's ANZ stadium, where she performed in front of 100,000 people.

Coppel said it had become the biggest tour he'd ever worked on.

"It's the highest-selling tour I've ever been involved with, which is quite remarkable after working with Pink and U2 and Fleetwood Mac and Roger Waters."

Adele's show in Perth, Western Australia, was the quickest-selling event in Domain Stadium's history, while her gig at the Adelaide Oval beat the stadium's highest audience attendance record.

In Brisbane, meanwhile, Adele's two concerts attracted a combined crowd of 120,000 - which is a record for music events in the city.

The London-born star also performed in front of 75,000 fans at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne.

Despite being one of the best-selling artists of all time, Adele has admitted she still suffers from stage fright.

The singer-songwriter confessed in 2015 that she was finding it harder to perform on stage and was "too frightened to try anything new".

She shared: "I get so nervous with live performances that I'm too frightened to try anything new.

"It's actually getting worse. Or it's just not getting better, so I feel like it's getting worse, because it should've gotten better by now."

The record-breaking star revealed she was petrified of letting her fans down.

Adele added: "With my stage fright, I just don't want to let people down. I get so nervous onstage that I don't have the guts to improvise or anything like that."

Everything you need to know about Adele's Auckland shows

• The show starts at 7.30pm on the dot with no support. Sydney was an exception and the result of trying to transport 90,000 people to an arena which is a 30-minute train ride out of the city centre. You can be late if you want, but you'll risk missing part of the show.

• Travel early and smart.There are about 45,000 people heading to Mt Smart each night and Auckland Transport is warning of two-hour traffic delays and advising you travel before 5pm (gates open at 5.30pm). AT is offering extra public transport services, free with your Adele ticket. Head to at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/adele for all the info.

• It sounds dumb, but check your ticket and make sure you're heading to the right show on the right day. Also, know where you're sitting. The stage and set up is massive and totally different to what you're used to. So know where you're going, follow the signs, and try not to steal someone else's seat.

• If you're wondering just how big the set is, let's put it this way: Two 747 freighters are making two trips each to move everything from Melbourne, and another 12 12m shipping containers came across the water from Sydney with the staging system. The whole thing takes about 60 hours to set up and that's not even including the fact that Mt Smart had to build a whole extra grandstand to fit everyone in.

• If you're an Adele VIP, know that your fancy tour gifts come in a handy Adele tote bag, which you'll be able to wear on your back so you don't have to worry about where to put it.

• Live Nation have put out the official warning that tickets purchased via reseller sites such as Viagogo, Ticketblaster, Queen of Tickets, or eBay may not get you through the door.

• Wear comfortable shoes. This is not the kind of show which will keep you moving the entire time and a lot of time will be spent just standing there.

• Make sure your phone is charged and there's plenty of storage space for photos, Adele's been known to pose for pictures and even photobomb selfies. But you can't bring professional cameras, video cameras, Go-pros or selfie sticks.

• Adele also doesn't want any laser pointers or glow sticks, but you can take a sign if you want.

• You can take snacks from home - no takeaways however - and your own water bottle as long as it's no bigger than one litre, but they will take the lid off you when you go in. The same goes for any drink you purchase inside.

• Metservice is predicting wet weather for Saturday and Sunday's shows but they will go ahead, rain or shine. You won't be allowed an umbrella so take a raincoat or poncho.

• Hot tip: pay attention to the confetti. Some of the pieces come with handwritten notes on them which make for a super cute and totally free tour souvenir.

- Bang! Showbiz

- NZ Herald