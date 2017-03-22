10:37am Thu 23 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Subject of film 'Bernie' appeals lengthy sentence for murder

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) " A former Texas mortician whose legal issues were the subject of the 2011 film "Bernie" is appealing his sentence of 99 years to life in prison in the killing of a wealthy widow.

Bernie Tiede (TEE'-duh) was resentenced last year for his 1999 murder conviction in the fatal shooting of 81-year-old Marjorie Nugent, whose body was found in his freezer.

In a petition filed Tuesday with the Sixth Texas Court of Appeals, Tiede's attorneys argue that his 1997 indictment was tainted by a biased grand juror and that the jury that sentenced him was "repeatedly exposed to outside influence" in the form of non-case-related publicity, including the film in which he was played by actor Jack Black.

They also say a previous plea agreement calling for a 20-year prison system was breached.

Prosecutors say Tiede stole millions of dollars from Nugent.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 23 Mar 2017 10:41:15 Processing Time: 17ms