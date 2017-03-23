CBS and 'Young and Restless' lead with Daytime Emmy nods

NEW YORK (AP) " CBS led with 70 nominations overall while its daytime drama "The Young and the Restless" led with 25 nods when nominations were announced Wednesday for the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy awards.

"The Young and the Restless" joined ABC's "General Hospital," CBS' "The Bold and the Beautiful" and NBC's "Days of Our Lives" among the nominees for best soap opera.

Nominees for best game show were "Celebrity Name Game" (syndicated), "Family Feud" (syndicated), "Jeopardy!" (syndicated), "Let's Make a Deal" (CBS) and "The Price is Right" (CBS).

Nominees for best entertainment talk show were "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" (syndicated), "The Talk" (CBS), "The View" (ABC), "Maury" (NBC) and "Live with Kelly" (syndicated).

The awards ceremony will air April 30.