'No Scrubs' writers get added to Sheeran hit 'Shape of You'

NEW YORK (AP) " The songwriters behind TLC's 1999 megahit "No Scrubs" are now listed as co-writers of Ed Sheeran's No. 1 hit "Shape of You."

On the website for performance rights organization ASCAP, Kandi Burruss, Tameka Cottle aka Tiny and Kevin Briggs have been added as co-writers of "Shape of You," co-written by Sheeran, Steve Mac and John McDaid.

"Shape of You" is currently on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Representatives for Sheeran and ASCAP didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Burruss and Tiny were members of the R&B group Xscape.

In the last two years, Robin Thicke and Pharrell ("Blurred Lines"), Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars ("Uptown Funk"), Sam Smith ("Stay With Me") and the Chainsmokers ("Closer") have extended writing credit to older songs after some complained about similarities.