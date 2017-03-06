Demi Lovato: 'The world has seen me nude'

Demi Lovato has laughed off her photo hack - insisting she doesn't care if the world sees a cleavage pic of her.

The Really Don't Care hitmaker took to Twitter on to address reports that private photos of her naked have been accessed and leaked.

While she has seemingly confirmed the hack took place, the Heart Attack singer insists the pics are far from racy.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, she wrote: "I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage (sic)"

I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 22, 2017

The 24-year-old pop beauty - who is dating MMA fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos - also joked about how there are already images of her showing off her ample assets widely available to the public including a previous shoot for Vanity Fair magazine.

She added in another tweet: "Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before.. #vanityfair #nicetry #cleavagegameonpoint #myboobsarenteventhatbig #angles. (sic)"

According to various reports, Lovato was seen posing on a bed in an unzipped hooded top in the shot.

However, it's not the first time the brunette beauty has been caught up in a photo hack.

Continued below.

Related Content Ghostbusters, Kevin Hart and slime are the big winners at Kids' Choice Awards Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake shine at iHeartRadio Music Awards Live stream: Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran set for iHeartRadio Awards

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

In 2013, pictures surfaced of her in bed with her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, which were reportedly meant to only be shared with her partner.

At the time, the hacker told RadarOnline: "These are Demi. The collection I have show some nude, including face, some including parts of the body Demi is known for - tattoos, butt, chin.

"Then, I have pictures of her getting rowdy ... I can guarantee you these photos are legitimately of Demi."

Lovato joins a long list of celebrities who have been targeted by online bullies including most recently Beauty and the Beast star Emma Watson, Mischa Barton and Amanda Seyfried.