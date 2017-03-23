8:24am Thu 23 March
Justin Bieber: 'I love New Zealand'

He had a torrid time in Australia, but Justin Bieber has expressed his love for New Zealand after a week-long stay.

Bieber played one stadium show at Mt Smart in Auckland on Saturday night to mixed reviews.

Since then, he's holed up in Queenstown, taking part in a canyon swing, the Shotover Jet, and enjoying a burger at iconic takeaway spot Ferg's Burger.

He also downed shots at The Blue Door bar in Arrowtown, taking his shirt off and dancing with a senior citizen to an explicit Jay Z song.

Bieber has obviously loved every second of it, judging by his latest tweet, sent this morning.


It's the complete opposite of Bieber's time in Australia, where he struggled to go out in public and told fans to stop making him feel like a zoo animal.

He also had a spat with the media there, but later claimed to be impersonated one of comedian Chris Lilley's characters, Ja'mie, after swearing at them.

- NZ Herald

