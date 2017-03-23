Justin Bieber: 'I love New Zealand'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

He had a torrid time in Australia, but Justin Bieber has expressed his love for New Zealand after a week-long stay.

Bieber played one stadium show at Mt Smart in Auckland on Saturday night to mixed reviews.

Since then, he's holed up in Queenstown, taking part in a canyon swing, the Shotover Jet, and enjoying a burger at iconic takeaway spot Ferg's Burger.

He also downed shots at The Blue Door bar in Arrowtown, taking his shirt off and dancing with a senior citizen to an explicit Jay Z song.

Bieber has obviously loved every second of it, judging by his latest tweet, sent this morning.

I love New Zealand — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) March 22, 2017

It's the complete opposite of Bieber's time in Australia, where he struggled to go out in public and told fans to stop making him feel like a zoo animal.

He also had a spat with the media there, but later claimed to be impersonated one of comedian Chris Lilley's characters, Ja'mie, after swearing at them.

- NZ Herald