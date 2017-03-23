7:43am Thu 23 March
Box office reaches new record, but international sales flat

NEW YORK (AP) " The Motion Picture Association of America said Wednesday that worldwide box-office reached a record $38.6 billion in 2016, though international revenues were essentially stagnant.

The MPAA's annual report showed a global increase of .5 percent in ticket sales from 2015. While China, the world's second-largest market after the U.S., has long been a priority of Hollywood, it dropped 3 percent last year with $6.6 billion in ticket sales.

Box office in North America hit a record $11.4 billion, though the increase of $300 million was due largely to rising ticket prices. About 11 percent of North Americans, the MPAA said, are frequent moviegoers " those who go to the theater at least once a month. They make up 48 percent of all tickets sold.

