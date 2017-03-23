4:30am Thu 23 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

ABC's Diane Sawyer to interview Caitlyn Jenner again

NEW YORK (AP) " ABC News' Diane Sawyer is reprising her interview with Caitlyn Jenner, with the former Olympic gold medalist slated to talk about her first couple of years of life as a woman.

The former Bruce Jenner spoke to Sawyer in a 2015 special that reached 17.1 million viewers and won a DuPont-Columbia journalism award.

Jenner has a book, "The Secrets of My Life," that is to be released four days after her new interview with Sawyer airs. The "20/20" special is scheduled for April 21.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 23 Mar 2017 04:42:50 Processing Time: 78ms