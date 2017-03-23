1:14am Thu 23 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Viral video imagines Elmo getting fired over PBS budget cuts

A viral online video imagines lovable "Sesame Street" character Elmo getting fired due to budget cuts to PBS.


The video shows an unseen man delivering the news to Elmo in a nondescript room. Elmo doesn't take the news well, complaining that he's worked at "Sesame Street" for 32 years. He also wonders what's going to happen to his medical insurance, given that he has a pre-existing condition.

The man suggests Elmo take pictures with tourists in New York's Times Square for his next job.

Elmo isn't the only "Sesame Street" character laid off in the scenario, the man mentions Cookie Monster and Telly have also been let go.

President Donald Trump's proposed budget seeks to eliminate funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which helps fund PBS.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 23 Mar 2017 02:04:21 Processing Time: 34ms