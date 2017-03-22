7:26pm Wed 22 March
Publicist: 'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies at 87 at home in New York

NEW YORK (AP) " Publicist: 'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies at 87 at home in New York.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

