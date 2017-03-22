NEW YORK (AP) " Publicist: 'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies at 87 at home in New York.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
NEW YORK (AP) " Publicist: 'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies at 87 at home in New York.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 22 Mar 2017 19:26:58 Processing Time: 305ms