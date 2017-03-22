6:15pm Wed 22 March
Wheel of Fortune contestant dubbed 'a moron' after epic fail

A man named Kevin has been dubbed "the worst contestant ever" after an epic fail on Wheel of Fortune in the US.

Only one letter was missing from the board, which read: A STREETCAR NA?ED DESIRE.

99.9 per cent of people would have recognised the title of Tennessee Williams' 1947 play, but it turns out Kevin belongs to the 0.1 per cent.

Instead, he told the host he'd like to request the letter K, which would have made the answer: A STREETCAR NAKED DESIRE.

Somewhat stunned, the host paused for a few seconds before saying, "noooooooo," and the next contestant immediately solved the puzzle.

"Although you got the right answer I'd rather see Kevin's play," the host quipped to the winning contestant.

As a result of his epic fail, Kevin has been mocked mercilessly on social media:







- news.com.au

