Wheel of Fortune contestant dubbed 'a moron' after epic fail

A man named Kevin has been dubbed "the worst contestant ever" after an epic fail on Wheel of Fortune in the US.

Only one letter was missing from the board, which read: A STREETCAR NA?ED DESIRE.

99.9 per cent of people would have recognised the title of Tennessee Williams' 1947 play, but it turns out Kevin belongs to the 0.1 per cent.

Instead, he told the host he'd like to request the letter K, which would have made the answer: A STREETCAR NAKED DESIRE.

Somewhat stunned, the host paused for a few seconds before saying, "noooooooo," and the next contestant immediately solved the puzzle.

"Although you got the right answer I'd rather see Kevin's play," the host quipped to the winning contestant.

As a result of his epic fail, Kevin has been mocked mercilessly on social media:

America deserves to know how Kevin made it to Wheel of Fortune. — Sol to Seed Farm (@soltoseedfarm) March 22, 2017

Is anyone watching #WheelofFortune tonight? Kevin might be the worst contestant ever. — Heather Hultquist (@hhultquist) March 22, 2017

Where does one go after failing on @WheelofFortune like Kevin just did? Possibly the White House? — Kevin Hughes (@wheelwatcha) March 21, 2017

Feeling for "Streetcar Naked Desire" guy tonight on @WheelofFortune. The real life Joey: pic.twitter.com/p0uezhtvMX — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 21, 2017

Naked?? Kevin you suck! Go home! #wheeloffortune — Rachel Faleide (@rachelred22) March 21, 2017

- news.com.au