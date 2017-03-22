Spookers documentary goes behind the scenes of horror attraction

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A new documentary is taking fans behind the scenes of one of New Zealand's most popular attractions: Spookers.

The film, made by Kiwi Florian Habicht, just released its first trailer and it looks amazing.

It takes viewers behind the scenes of the Auckland horror attraction, in which people make their way through a series of rooms, through a maze or through a forest while actors scare the living daylights out of them.

Spookers is the biggest horror theme park in the Southern Hemisphere, located at the grounds of what used to be Kingseat psychiatric hospital, and what is now considered to be one of the most haunted locations in the country.

Habicht's documentary shows fans the experience from the other side - showing the actors, the organisers and everything that goes into making Spookers what it is.

​The film will debut Canada's Hot Docs festival in April and will be released in New Zealand later this year.

- NZ Herald