Justin Bieber does Queenstown Canyon Swing, gets new tattoos

Justin Bieber is here living it up in New Zealand, but if his recent Instagram activity is anything to go by (and it is) he's definitely not taking things easy.

The superstar, who performed at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium at the weekend, just shared a video of himself doing the Canyon Swing fall in Queenstown - backwards.

Bieber, who has been travelling on his Purpose tour with Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz, captioned the video with the hashtags "air baptism" and "grace fall".

Bieber has been known to go thrill-seeking during his visits to New Zealand, and so far he's already ridden the Shotover Jet and he just got some new tattoos, revealing the new body art in his Instagram story.

He got a grizzly bear right below "1975" in Roman numerals on the left side of his chest and a giant eagle between "Son of God" and "Purpose."

