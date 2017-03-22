Why Rihanna couldn't bear to watch herself in Bates Motel

By Ross McDonagh, Alyssa Caverley

Rihanna just made what she reckons is a cringey appearance in Bates Motel, but if she thought the sex scene was bad, wait until she gets to the shower scene.

The pop star could not bear to watch her steamy session during her debut on the show, she said during an Instagram post.

The 29-year-old plays the ill-fated Marion Crane - the iconic role made famous by Janet Leigh in the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film Psycho which Bates Motel is based on.

So instead she just took to Instagram to at least share her discomfort with her fans, posting a live video of herself watching the first episode.

In the first of Rihanna's two-arc episodes, Marion is introduced in the sexy scene in bed with her boyfriend, Sam Loomis (now played by Austin Nichols).

"This is so weird, oh my God," she said as she covered her face an looked away from the screen where she was getting down and dirty. "I can't," she added.

The Barbadian couldn't even bear to hear herself either. "I can't hear my voice. It's, like, gross!" she cringed.

To make it a little more bearable, she proposed a drinking game; taking a shot every time anyone uttered the name of the main character Norman.

According to executive producer Kerry Ehrin, Hitchcock's plot with Crane stealing money from her boss to run away with her boyfriend Sam will be followed; however their story will be much fleshed-out during the multi-episode arc.

Rihanna was cast in the role of Marion after showrunners read that Bates Motel was her favorite show and they wrote the role specifically for her.

"She has enormous charisma," executive producer Carlton Cuse told Variety.

He continued: "I think it's no accident that any number of singers have successfully transitioned into acting. Among my personal favourites are Barbra Streisand and Frank Sinatra."

For Psycho fans hoping to see Rihanna's version of Marion mirror the version portrayed by Janet Leigh, it's not going to happen.

"We spent a long, long time talking about how Marion Crane for 2017 had to be a very different character than the one in the 1960 Hitchcock movie," explains Cuse. Adds Ehrin, "It was important to try to bring that character into the contemporary world."

The fifth and final season of the A&E drama takes place after the death of Norman's mother Norma, after his attempts to commit murder-suicide via carbon monoxide poisoning only succeeded in killing her.

- Daily Mail