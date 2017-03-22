Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas to become animated movie

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You is to be turned into an animated movie.

The 46-year-old R&B superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the hit festive track will be the inspiration for the animated All I Want For Christmas Movie, which is slated for release this December.

Alongside a trailer for the movie, she wrote: "I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of my favorite Christmas song to new generations of families with my upcoming new animated movie, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You. You're the first to hear about this exciting news! Don't forget to follow @AllIWantMovie for more updates."

In the promo clip, Mariah - who is dressed in festive red pyjamas and is sprawled out on her sofa - sings the line: "I don't want a lot for Christmas there is just one thing I need ..."

Before the 1994 hit blares out, and the trailer reads: "Every holiday season, there are traditions we can't live without. The tree, the stockings, the presents and Mariah Carey."

In 2015, the We Belong Together hitmaker turned the same song into a children's book for her five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom she has with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

At the time, she said: "When I wrote All I Want For Christmas Is You it was my dream for it to become a classic Christmas song.

"I am so proud of the song's impact as it continues to create memories for fans each year.

I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of the song to new generations of families with the picture book."

The new animation comes after her successful stint voicing Mayor McCaskill in The Lego Batman Movie.

-Bang! Showbiz