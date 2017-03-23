6:43am Thu 23 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Watch: The Voice contestant forgets lyrics to Lorde's Royals

The Voice UK contestant Sarah Morgan was eliminated in the quarter finals after a performance in which she forgot the lyrics to Royals by Lorde. Photo / The Voice UK
The Voice UK contestant Sarah Morgan was eliminated in the quarter finals after a performance in which she forgot the lyrics to Royals by Lorde. Photo / The Voice UK

A contestant on The Voice UK forgot the lyrics to Lorde's Royals in a tense live performance that saw her eliminated from the show.

Sixteen-year-old Sarah Morgan forgot the lyrics to Lorde's hit single, looking out at the audience in a moment of panic before continuing.

The brave star managed to finish the song and was reassured by judge Gavin Rossdale, who told her: "It doesn't go right all the time for all of us, but stay happy because you recovered perfect, you sounded great on the song.

"Nothing matters," he told the young star. "If things don't go right all the time, it doesn't matter. You recovered well. Be happy."

But it wasn't enough to keep the youngster in the competition.

Accepting her elimination gracefully, she told the coaches: "It was a really good performance and I enjoyed it, I did my best."

When host Emma Willis asked Morgan how she felt, the star had clearly taken on Rossdale's words.

"Obviously I've done my best," she told the host.

Royals spent nine weeks on top of the Billboard charts in the US, turning the Devonport teen into a bonafide pop phenomenon.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 23 Mar 2017 07:29:34 Processing Time: 20ms