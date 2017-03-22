Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi selling their $63m mansion

Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi's incredible Californian mansion is up for sale.

If you've got a spare $63 million, the six-bedroom home which boasts nine fireplaces and a 74-square-metre living room could be all yours.

The talk show host and her Aussie wife are no strangers to upping and selling.

Ellen in particular is obsessed with "flipping homes" and has bought and sold more than 13 properties in the past.

Most people, including Portia de Rossi, find moving houses a painful experience. But that's not the case for Ellen.

"She [de Rossi] looks at it and sees it as a stressful experience, whereas I just think about the newness of moving into a different house. To me, it's actually really fun," Ellen told The LA Times in 2015.

Check out Ellen's massive mansion that's up for sale:

- news.com.au