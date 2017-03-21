George Clooney surprised an elderly fan on her birthday

George Clooney surprised an elderly fan on her 87th birthday.

The 55-year-old actor paid a visit to Pat Adams, a resident at the Sunrise Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Reading, Berkshire, South East England, to celebrate her special day on Sunday, after she had told staff members how fond she was of the silver fox.

A colleague at the residential home shared a picture of Pat with her idol on their official Facebook account, which was captioned: "The lady in the picture, loves George Clooney and mentions every day how she would love to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work.

"So letters have been sent asking would it be possible for her dream to come true. (sic)."

And the Ocean's Eleven star made sure not to come empty handed, and bought a card and a bouquet of flowers to give to Pat, which made the visit "extra special".

The post continued: "What was extra special it was her Birthday in the week. He bought a card and a lovely bunch of flowers (sic)."

Another worker at the centre, Malcolm Hague, also took to social media to share the news.

Alongside the picture of the American hunk and Pat, which was posted on his Twitter account, he wrote: "Special visitor for Pat @SianHammer @SunriseSrUK @SandsAnge #dreamscometrue (sic)."

George's appearance even came as a shock to some of the staff who had not organised the visit.

One care worker posted on Facebook: "He popped in today, while I was on shift. We didn't know he was coming!"

"I answered the door, lucky I hadn't diverted calls on the Dec phone, as someone else could have answered it!!!! (sic)."

George and his wife Amal, 39, have started to slowly settle into their home in the UK ahead of the arrival of their twins later this year.



