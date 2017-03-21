Fugees star Wyclef Jean says he will sue police after being mistakenly handcuffed

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Wyclef Jean has vowed to "sue the LAPD" after he was handcuffed by officers in a case of mistaken identity.

The 47-year-old musician took to his social media accounts to share video footage of him being stopped by cops on the side of the road.

Jean was stopped by the law enforcement officials who were looking for a "black man with a red bandana" who had "robbed a gas station," but wrongly apprehended him.

The former Fugees star claims he identified himself and informed the officers he had been working on new music in a recording studio at the time of the crime, but was still handcuffed.

Jean can be heard telling the officers in the video that he intends to take legal action against the Los Angeles Police Department.

In a series of Twitter posts, he revealed: "LAPD another case of mistaken identity.

Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? ... Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!?????"

"This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs ... I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself.

"Nor was I told why I was being cuffed. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. (sic)

"They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person."

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

A video of the incident was uploaded to his Instagram account and captioned: "Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs for mistaken identity !!!!!!! (sic)"

Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs for mistaken identity !!!!!!! A post shared by Wyclef Jean (@wyclefjean) on Mar 21, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

In the footage Jean can be heard saying to the people with him and the officers: "Can you give them the address of the studio. Just so you all know I am going to sue the LAPD, please I am going to sue you because you took off my hat you put the cuffs on me."

