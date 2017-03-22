9:21am Wed 22 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Nielsen's top programs for March 13-19

NEW YORK (AP) " Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 13-19. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NCIS," CBS, 14.16 million.

2. "This is Us," NBC, 12.84 million.

3. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 12.18 million.

4. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.71 million.

5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 10.85 million.

6. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 10.43 million.

7. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 10.32 million.

8. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 9.58 million.

9. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 9.1 million.

10. "The Bachelor," ABC, 8.41 million.

11. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.91 million.

12. "Survivor," CBS, 7.87 million.

13. "Bachelor: After the Final Rose," ABC, 7.86 million.

14. "The Voice" (Wednesday), NBC, 7.63 million.

15. "Madam Secretary," CBS, 7.62 million.

16. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 7.5 million.

17. "Chicago Med," NBC, 7.35 million.

18. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 6.79 million.

19. "Scorpion," CBS, 6.61 million.

20. NCAA Basketball: St. Mary's vs. Arizona, CBS, 6.51 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 22 Mar 2017 09:21:28 Processing Time: 649ms