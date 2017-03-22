Lorde's new song is 'my favourite thing I've ever done'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

She's had a Billboard No. 1 single, played festivals the world over and performed with Taylor Swift and Disclosure.

But Lorde says her new single will top all that.

In a series of tweets, the Kiwi pop star revealed that her next song is "my favourite thing I've ever done".

She continued to say "it truly sounds like nothing I've heard in the best way".

That's a big call: Lorde's hit Royals spent nine weeks at No. 1 in America, and she recently released her new single Green Light to rave reviews.

Lorde also said she was "fine tuning the plan for the whole year" and promised "there's so much cool stuff coming ... all these beautiful insane moments".

She wrote: "All these beautiful insane moments ... you're going to die".

Lorde has already released Green Light and Liability from her new album Melodrama, due for release on June 16. She performed both songs on Saturday Night Live recently.

She has appearances scheduled at Coachella in April and the Governor's Ball in June.

- NZ Herald