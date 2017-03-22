Ellen DeGeneres hospitalised after breaking finger in wine accident

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Ellen DeGeneres bust her finger in a wine-related accident at the weekend.

The 59-year-old talk show host had to be taken to the emergency room when she suffered a dislocated digit after drinking two glasses of the grape-infused alcohol and "fell into a door".

Sharing the hilarious story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show before Claire Danes joined her, she spilled: "I have something to show you - it's that right here (pointing to her splint).

"Can you see it? I broke my finger. I know what you're thinking, 'How can you host a show without the tip of your ring finger?!' I'm not going to let this thing beat me. I am not!

"I'll tell you what happened. So you know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door."

DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi had been returning to their Californian home from dinner and were just about to walk through the front door when the cropped blonde endured her mishap.

She added: "We were coming home from a dinner party and were almost at the front door. The dogs were so excited to see us and I caught the lip of the top step. I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger, I knew something was wrong.

"My first thought was, 'No big deal, Obamacare will cover this.' So, Portia drove me to the hospital, to the emergency room. When I got there, of course the receptionist had so many things for me to sign - a picture for her nephew, a T-shirt for her ... No, they were wonderful. UCLA, thank you so much. There were a lot of people that were helpful, but Tammy, thank you so much. Tammy was my nurse that was taking care of me. They did an X-ray of my finger and anyways, turns out I didn't break it: I dislocated my finger. That's what they call it, which is an incorrect term because I knew where it was located. It was just wrongly located is what it was."

DeGeneres then went into detail about the treatment she received and revealed her dented digit had to be "snapped back into place".

Continued below.

Related Content Ghostbusters, Kevin Hart and slime are the big winners at Kids' Choice Awards Video Geography whiz kid burns Trump on Ellen What could go wrong with a million-dollar wedding? Check out the million-dollar lawsuit

She shared: "Do you know what they do when you dislocate your finger? It's very technical. What they do is they take the part that's dislocated and then they just snap it right back into place."

DeGeneres was in so much pain that she was offered a painkiller by her dutiful nurse Tammy, an offer she gratefully accepted.

DeGeneres explained: "She said, 'You're going to feel a little prick, and then some burning.' There was burning alright. Burning followed by cursing is what happened. Just think of any curse word and I said that. I invented three new ones, actually!"

- Bang! Showbiz