The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending March 19, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Surgeon Simulator, Bossa Studios Ltd

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

5. Prune, Joel McDonald

6. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

7. NBA 2K17, 2K

8. Botanicula, Amanita Design

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. NCAA March Madness Live - Men'..., NCAA Digital

2. ESPN Tournament Challenge, ESPN

3. Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

Continued below.

Related Content Safety tips for solo travel To catch a killer, Vegas police leave mannequin on sidewalk - then watch as man bashes it with hammer International Women's Day: 10 crucial inventions you can thank women for

7. YouTube - Watch, Upload and Sh..., Google, Inc.

8. Uber, Uber Technologies, Inc.

9. Google Maps - Navigation & Tra..., Google, Inc.

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

3. Surgeon Simulator, Bossa Studios Ltd

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Botanicula, Amanita Design

6. I am Bread, Bossa Studios Ltd

7. Five Nights at Freddy's: Siste..., Scott Cawthon

8. Prune, Joel McDonald

9. Scribblenauts Unlimited, Warner Bros.

10. SpongeBob Moves In, Nickelodeon

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. NCAA March Madness Live - Men'..., NCAA Digital

2. Bit City, NimbleBit LLC

3. YouTube - Watch, Upload and Sh..., Google, Inc.

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Word Cookies!, BitMango

6. Hardway - Endless Road Builder, DIGITAL MELODY GAMES KITAJEWSKI I STALEWSKI SPOLKA JAWNA

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Rolling Sky, Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited

9. Six!, Gram Games

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

___

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

AP

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings