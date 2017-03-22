The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 19, 2017:

1. Passengers (2016)

2. Moana (2016)

3. Patriots Day

4. Fences

5. Why Him?

6. Sing

7. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

8. Doctor Strange (2016)

9. Arrival

10. Hacksaw Ridge

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Fittest On Earth: A Decade of Fitness

2. Moonlight

3. Manchester By the Sea

4. My Scientology Movie

5. 20th Century Women

6. Solace

7. Mean Dreams

8. Captain Fantastic

9. Knight of Cups

10. Loving

