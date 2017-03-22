Off-Broadway's 'The Fantasticks' to close after 21,000 shows

NEW YORK (AP) " The off-Broadway phenomenon "The Fantasticks" will end its record-breaking run this summer.

Producers said Tuesday that the musical will close June 4, having played a total of 21,552 performances in New York City.

For nearly 42 years the show chugged along at the 153-seat Sullivan Street Playhouse in Greenwich Village, finally closing in 2002 after 17,162 performances " a victim both of a destroyed downtown after 9/11 and a new post-terrorism, edgy mood. It opened four years later at an off-Broadway complex in the heart of Times Square.

The tale, a mock version of "Romeo and Juliet," concerns a young girl and boy, secretly brought together by their fathers and an assortment of odd characters, including a rakish narrator, an old actor, an Indian named Mortimer and a mute.