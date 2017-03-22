3:21am Wed 22 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Off-Broadway's 'The Fantasticks' to close after 21,000 shows

NEW YORK (AP) " The off-Broadway phenomenon "The Fantasticks" will end its record-breaking run this summer.

Producers said Tuesday that the musical will close June 4, having played a total of 21,552 performances in New York City.

For nearly 42 years the show chugged along at the 153-seat Sullivan Street Playhouse in Greenwich Village, finally closing in 2002 after 17,162 performances " a victim both of a destroyed downtown after 9/11 and a new post-terrorism, edgy mood. It opened four years later at an off-Broadway complex in the heart of Times Square.

The tale, a mock version of "Romeo and Juliet," concerns a young girl and boy, secretly brought together by their fathers and an assortment of odd characters, including a rakish narrator, an old actor, an Indian named Mortimer and a mute.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 22 Mar 2017 03:21:17 Processing Time: 20ms