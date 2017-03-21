12:53am Wed 22 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

George Clooney pays surprise visit to devoted UK fan

LONDON (AP) " Actor George Clooney has startled an 87-year-old fan in Britain by showing up at her assisted living facility with flowers and a card to wish her a happy birthday.

The 55-year-old popped in for a chat and a picture with admirer Pat Adams on Sunday at the Sunrise of Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Reading. Linda Jones, a worker there, posted a picture of herself and the beaming pair on Facebook.

Jones wrote: "The lady in the picture, loves George Clooney and mentions everyday how she would love him to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work."

A letter was sent to Clooney asking if he could make a "dream to come true."

Clooney owns a home near the facility in Berkshire.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 22 Mar 2017 01:43:28 Processing Time: 54ms