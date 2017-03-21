'Beauty and the Beast' to be shown in Malaysia without cuts

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) " Malaysia's largest cinema chain says it will begin showing the Disney movie "Beauty and the Beast" on March 30 without cutting a gay scene as had been ordered by film censors.

The re-telling of the animated classic was originally scheduled to start on March 16 but was postponed after Disney refused to edit the film.

Film Censorship Board chairman Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid had said the movie was approved with a minor cut involving "a gay moment" because scenes promoting homosexuality were forbidden. He said the film was given a PG13 rating, which requires parental guidance for children under age 13.

Golden Screen Cinemas announced Tuesday on Facebook that this was "official from Disney. No cuts. PG13. 30 March."

Cinema officials and Abdul Halim couldn't immediately be reached for comment.