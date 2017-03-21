10:25pm Tue 21 March
Comedian won't run for New Jersey governor as Republican

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) " A former "Saturday Night Live" comedian won't run as a Republican in New Jersey's upcoming governor's race, but says he's "more serious than ever" about running as an independent.

Joe Piscopo was a longtime Democrat, until recently, and is now a Donald Trump supporter.

His potential candidacy to replace Republican Gov. Chris Christie has been a constant question mark in New Jersey, which along with Virginia is one of only two governor's races in the U.S. this year.

Piscopo gained fame as a member of the "SNL" cast, impersonating fellow New Jersey native Frank Sinatra.

He also has appeared in films and hosts a political talk radio show in New York.

Experts say it's a long shot to win as a third-party candidate in New Jersey.

