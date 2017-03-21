Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 26-April 1

March 26: Actor Alan Arkin is 83. Actor James Caan is 77. Singer Diana Ross is 73. Actor Johnny Crawford ("The Rifleman") is 71. Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith is 69. Singer-actress Vicki Lawrence is 68. Actor Ernest Thomas ("Everybody Hates Chris," ''What's Happening") is 68. Actor Martin Short is 67. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 67. Drummer Monte Yoho of The Outlaws is 65. Country singer Dean Dillon is 62. Talk-show host Leeza Gibbons is 60. Actress Jennifer Grey is 57. Actor Eric Allan Kramer ("The Hughleys") is 55. Actor Michael Imperioli ("Life on Mars," ''The Sopranos") is 51. Guitarist James Iha (Smashing Pumpkins) is 49. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 49. Actress Leslie Mann ("Knocked Up," ''This Is 40") is 45. Actor T.R. Knight ("Grey's Anatomy") is 44. Rapper Juvenile is 42. Actress Amy Smart ("Road Trip," ''Felicity") is 41. Actress Bianca Kajlich ("Rules of Engagement," ''Boston Public") is 40. Actress Keira Knightley is 32. Rapper J-Kwon is 31.

March 27: Actor Julian Glover is 82. Actor Jerry Lacy is 81. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 77. Actor Michael York is 75. Keyboardist Tony Banks (Genesis) is 67. Keyboardist Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 58. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 54. Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 54. Bassist Johnny April of Staind is 52. Actress Talisa Soto is 50. Actor Ben Koldyke ("Masters of Sex," ''How I Met Your Mother") is 49. Actress Pauley Perrette ("NCIS") is 48. Singer Mariah Carey is 47. Drummer Brendan Hill of Blues Traveler is 47.

Actress Elizabeth Mitchell ("V," ''Lost") is 47. Actor Nathan Fillion ("Castle") is 46. Singer Fergie of Black Eyed Peas is 42. Actress Megan Hilty is 36. Actress Emily Ann Lloyd is 33. Actress Brenda Song ("The Suite Life of Zack and Cody") is 29. Singer Kimbra is 27. Actress Taylor Atelian ("According to Jim") is 22.

March 28: Actress Conchata Ferrell ("Two and a Half Men") is 74. Actress Dianne Wiest is 71. Country singer Reba McEntire is 62. Rapper Salt of Salt-N-Pepa is 51. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 48. Actor Vince Vaughn is 47. Rapper Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz is 46. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 44. Guitarist Dave Keuning of The Killers is 41. Actress Julia Stiles is 36. Singer Lady Gaga is 31.

March 29: Comedian Eric Idle is 74. Composer Vangelis ("Chariots of Fire") is 74. Singer Bobby Kimball of Toto is 70. Actor Bud Cort ("Harold and Maude") is 69. Actor Brendan Gleeson ("Harry Potter") is 62. Actress Marina Sirtis ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 62. Actor Christopher Lambert ("Highlander") is 60. Singer Perry Farrell of Porno for Pyros and Jane's Addiction is 58. Comedian Amy Sedaris is 56. Model Elle Macpherson is 54. Singer-harmonica player John Popper of Blues Traveler is 50. Actress Lucy Lawless ("Xena: Warrior Princess") is 49. Country singer Regina Leigh of Regina Regina is 49. Country singer Brady Seals is 48.

March 30: TV personality Peter Marshall is 91. Actor John Astin is 87. Actor Warren Beatty is 80. Drummer Graeme Edge of the Moody Blues is 76. Musician Eric Clapton is 72. Actor Paul Reiser is 60. Rapper MC Hammer is 54. Actor Ian Ziering is 53. Singer Tracy Chapman is 53. TV host Piers Morgan is 52. Actress Donna D'Errico ("Baywatch") is 49. Singer Celine Dion is 49. Singer Norah Jones is 38. Actress Katy Mixon ("Mike and Molly") is 36. Country singer Justin Moore is 33. Actress Tessa Ferrer ("Grey's Anatomy") is 31. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 27.

March 31: Actor William Daniels ("St. Elsewhere") is 90. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 83. Actress Shirley Jones is 83. Musician Herb Alpert is 82. Actor Christopher Walken is 74. Comedian Gabe Kaplan ("Welcome Back Kotter") is 73. Guitarist Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and of Mott The Hoople is 73. Actress Rhea Perlman ("Cheers") is 69. Actor Robbie Coltrane ("Harry Potter" films) is 67. Actor Ed Marinaro ("Hill Street Blues," ''Sisters") is 67. Guitarist Angus Young of AC/DC is 62. Bassist Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers is 46. Actor Ewan McGregor is 46. Rapper Tony Yayo is 39. Actress Kate Micucci ("Raising Hope") is 37. Guitarist Jack Antonoff of fun. and of Bleachers is 33. Actress Jessica Szohr ("Gossip Girl") is 32.

April 1: Actress Jane Powell ("Seven Brides for Seven Brothers") is 88. Actor Don Hastings ("As The World Turns") is 83. Actress Ali MacGraw is 78. Singer Rudolph Isley (Isley Brothers) is 78. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 69. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox is 67. Actress Annette O'Toole ("Smallville") is 65. Actor Jose Zuniga ("Mission Impossible: 3," ''Twilight") is 55. Country singer Woody Lee is 49. Actress Jessica Collins ("The Young and the Restless") is 46. Rapper-actor Method Man is 46. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes ("Menace II Society," ''Dead Presidents") are 45. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 44. Actor David Oyelowo ("Selma," ''The Butler") is 41. Actor Sam Huntington ("Superman Returns," ''Jungle 2 Jungle") is 35. Actor Taran Killam ("12 Years a Slave," ''Saturday Night Live") is 35. Actor Matt Lanter ("90210") is 34. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum is 31. Actor Asa Butterfield ("Hugo," ''Nanny McPhee Returns") is 20.