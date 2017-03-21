Auckland woman counts the cost of expensive Adele ticket mixup

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

An Auckland woman spent over $1000 on what she thought were VIP Adele tickets - only to discover she had been sold stall tickets worth $100 each.

Deborah Light, 62, purchased two tickets for Adele's Mt Smart Stadium show on Thursday from ticket re-selling website Viagogo, when tickets went on sale last November.

Ms Light says she selected seats two blocks from the centre stage, but was shocked to discover when printing her tickets on Monday the tickets were for the Upper South Stand, where tickets cost $99.90.

Each ticket cost her AU$359.10, with an added $199.50 booking and $4.95 handling fee, totalling at AU$922.65 (NZ$1012.92).

Ms Light was recommended Viagogo by a colleague, and she assumed it was part of Ticketmaster.

"The fact that they were released on the same day, and you could get the same tickets; the stadium came up, they showed me the tickets that I was going to receive, and I just presumed it was part of Ticketmaster," she says.

The tickets were intended as a combined Christmas and birthday present from her husband, and Ms Light says the experience left her in tears.

She says this is a case of buyer beware, and warns other consumers "not to buy in a frenzy".

"When you're going on to these other websites just make sure that they are a legitimate site," she says.

Continued below.

Related Content Adele visits set of Aussie TV soap Neighbours Expect major delays, Adele concert crowds warned Video Watch NZH Focus: Adele fan ripped off

Viagogo did not respond when requested for comment.

Live Nation told the Herald, "Only tickets purchased via the respective approved ticketing agent [Ticketek or Ticketmaster] are valid for entry to the show.

"Tickets purchased via onseller sites such as Viagogo, Ticketblaster, Queen of Tickets, or e-Bay may not gain entry into the event and we do not encourage anyone to purchase via these 3rd party agencies."

Hundreds of Trade Me listings offering Adele tickets have appeared ahead of her shows this week, with some asking for $850 for single tickets.

Live Nation restricted ticket printing for Adele to one month out from the concert in an effort to keep a lid on reselling.

Trade Me officials told Fairfax last November they were removing Adele ticket listings, but that tickets listed for "genuine reasons" would be allowed from February.

- NZ Herald