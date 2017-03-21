Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal's NSFW, totally crazy interview

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal have been making the press rounds to promote their new film Life, but one interview just got irretrievably out of hand.

The pair, who co-star in the new Daniel Espinosa directed sci-fi flick, started off well enough, but it didn't take long at all for it to fly off the rails.

When asked what they were scared of, Reynolds - now known for his wise-cracking character Deadpool - answered: "All 37 Muppets" and it all went downhill from there.

Gyllenhaal would not stop talking about Fraggle Rock and the pair seemed caught up in their own conversation, totally ignoring the interviewer.

When Reynolds pointed out that they hadn't answered a single question and tried to get the interview back on track, Gyllenhaal hissed: "Why are you doing that?"

They then launched into their own deranged conversation which ended with Gyllenhaal reciting an expletive-filled Deadpool quote while Reynolds doubled over laughing.

Not such a great interview for the reporter, but pure gold for the rest of us.

Watch the full interview here, but take note: it does contain explicit language.

- NZ Herald