Meet the world's youngest Ed Sheeran lookalike

By Adam Boult

Isla Walton and singer Ed Sheeran. Photo / Telegraph.co.uk
This young girl from Exeter is a dead ringer for Ed Sheeran.

According to her family, people regularly comment on the similarity between two-year-old Isla Walton and the flame-haired singer-songwriter.

"Everyone comments saying how shes a mini Ed, and I call her baby Sheeran," Isla's aunt Stacey told the Sun.

Happily, Isla is a fan of her grown-up doppelganger's songs. "She loves his music, tries to sing along to the words and has a dance," says Stacy.

With his distinctive features, Sheeran has no shortage of lookalikes:








It was confirmed last week that Ed Sheeran would be one of the headliners for this year's Glastonbury.

The Telegraph's Neil McCormick welcomed the news saying:

"The guitar-slinging troubadour has got everything it takes to be a festival sensation: talent, charisma, almost unmatchable popular appeal and stirring, heartfelt songs that hundreds of thousands of merry revellers can sing along to."

"As the closing act on Sunday night, I fully expect one of those genuinely astonishing displays of communal joy and solidarity that make Glastonbury festival special, whatever the weather."

However, not everyone is a fan.

His latest album has divided critical opinion, and Michael Deacon, who describes Sheeran as an "unassuming, likeable young man who performs pleasant, tuneful, old-fashioned love songs," remarks: "Is this really what we want for our children?"

- Daily Telegraph UK

By Adam Boult

