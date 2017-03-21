3:50pm Tue 21 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Fox pulls Napolitano from air after Trump report

NEW YORK (AP) " Fox News Channel has pulled legal analyst Andrew Napolitano from the air after disavowing his on-air claim that British intelligence officials had helped former President Barack Obama spy on Donald Trump.

A Fox executive who spoke on condition of anonymity because it was a personnel matter said Napolitano has been benched and won't be appearing on the air in the near future. The move was first reported by The Los Angeles Times.

The White House and President Trump quoted the Napolitano report in continuing to defend Trump's unproven contention that Obama had wiretapped him at Trump Tower. FBI Director James Comey on Monday became the latest official to state that no evidence has been found to support the charge.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 21 Mar 2017 16:38:25 Processing Time: 36ms