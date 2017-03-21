Baywatch is back with a provocative poster

Of course Baywatch is being ballsy.
The Rock has released a poster for the upcoming Baywatch movie reboot and it's in a very X-rated shape.
The action hero - who stars in and produced the silver screen version - released the poster on social media today, which features his name and co-star Zac Efron's plastered on beach balls, with a surf lifesaving board strategically positioned behind them to make a shape resembling the male appendage.
Because the climate is right for a good ol' RATED R rescue can and beach balls shaped in the form of a penis and testicles joke.
This WEDNESDAY we bring you the EXCLUSIVE WORLD PREMIERE of our brand NEW @BaywatchMovie trailer. #BayDay #BeBaywatch #BAYWATCH MAY 26th * For the record, my one ball is bigger than @zacefron's.
It appeared under the heading, "Get your guard on".
An alternative version of the poster features the motto, "Lifesaving takes a pair".
Baywatch is out in Australia on June 1.
What he said #Repost @therock ・・・ We run in slo motion to bad ass theme music, we're sweaty, but not too sweaty and we're known worldwide as "the Avengers of the beach".. and we're also highly f*cking dysfunctional. Our fun little rated R beach movie has become one of the most anticipated films of 2017... all thanks to exclusive images like this from our friends at @entertainmentweekly of me with my shirt OFF and @zacefron with his shirt ON. This guy Zac, has the nerve to diet and works his ass off for months for this role and shows up on set completely jacked, with his perfectly chiseled face, being a genuinely wonderful human and his 36 pack abs. Bullshit. Fuck that guy. Not on my sets. Ok, he's my brother, one of my best buds and I luv the guy but keep that between us. #My3AndAHalfPackAbs #VersusZacs36PackAbs #FuckItJustGiveMeBrowniesAndTequila #BAYWATCH THIS SUMMER. MEMORIAL DAY