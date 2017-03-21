Baywatch is back with a provocative poster

Of course Baywatch is being ballsy.

The Rock has released a poster for the upcoming Baywatch movie reboot and it's in a very X-rated shape.

The action hero - who stars in and produced the silver screen version - released the poster on social media today, which features his name and co-star Zac Efron's plastered on beach balls, with a surf lifesaving board strategically positioned behind them to make a shape resembling the male appendage.

Because the climate is right for a good ol' RATED R rescue can and beach balls shaped in the form of a penis and testicles joke. This WEDNESDAY we bring you the EXCLUSIVE WORLD PREMIERE of our brand NEW @BaywatchMovie trailer. #BayDay #BeBaywatch #BAYWATCH MAY 26th * For the record, my one ball is bigger than @zacefron's. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

It appeared under the heading, "Get your guard on".

An alternative version of the poster features the motto, "Lifesaving takes a pair".

"Because the climate is right for a good ol' RATED R rescue can and beach balls shaped in the form of a penis and testicles joke," The Rock wrote under the image.

Baywatch is out in Australia on June 1.

- news.com.au