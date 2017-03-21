Why Three is messing with Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight has become the water cooler reality show of the year.

It seems Three agrees - it's bumping the show up in its schedules.

The Australian reality show features 10 couples who meet for the first time at the alter on their wedding day.

This season has been particularly scandalous, with participants swapping parnters, rumours of actors being employed and feisty arguments breaking out between the couples.

A spokesperson told the Herald the show was rating so well it's moving the show into prime time from tonight.

Married at First Sight will now screen on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm. Previously, it was airing on Mondays and Tuesdays after 8.30pm.

"The show is rating incredibly well and we think that 7.30pm is an opportunity for Married (at First Sight) to find an even bigger audience going forward," a spokesperson told the Herald.

Three will be hoping it has a similar problem on its hands with its locally produced romance reality show, The Bachelor, which kicked off this week.

- NZ Herald