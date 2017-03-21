Mel B has filed for divorce from Stephen Belafonte.

The former Spice Girl has reportedly decided to end her marriage with the 41-year-old film producer.

Court documents obtained by E! News say Mel called off the relationship citing "irreconcilable differences" and is requesting for spousal support to Stephen to be terminated.

And Mel filed for separation from Stephen on December 28, 2016, and is asking for joint legal and physical custody for their five-year-old daughter Madison.

The news will come as a shock to fans as Mel recently shared a picture of her husband on Instagram five weeks ago where she called Stephen her "world".

My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger,you loved me before I even new how to really love myself,you are my world honey and let's not forget you are abit of a dickhead too xxxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger ..."

"You loved me before I even new how to really love myself,you are my world honey and let's not forget you are abit of a d***head too xxxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme (sic)"

However, the Wannabe hitmaker has had a tough couple of weeks after her father Martin passed away earlier this month.

In a statement at the time, she wrote: "It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday.

"Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma's and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years.

"Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve. With love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown x Be Free Dad (sic)"

Since Martin's passing, Mel has reportedly been trying to build bridges with her mother and her sister and focusing on her family.