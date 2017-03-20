Tom Cruise to film Mission: Impossible 6 in New Zealand

Tom Cruise could return to New Zealand to film the next instalment of Mission: Impossible, according to reports.

Cruise, who spent several months in Taranaki filming The Last Samurai in 2003, will return to film the blockbuster spy movie Mission: Impossible 6, Collider reported.

The film, which follows the exploits of Cruise's super spy Ethan Hunt, would also shoot in Paris and London, Skydance Media CEO David Ellison was reported as saying at SXSW.

The series is known for its outlandish stunt sequences, but Ellison said the sixth instalment would be "mind-blowing".

"What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that's come before. It is absolutely unbelievable - he's been training for a year," he said.

"It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out.

"It's gonna be mind-blowing."

Mission: Impossible 6 is scheduled for release on July 27, 2018.

