Adele visits set of Aussie TV soap Neighbours

Adele visited the set of Neighbours on Sunday.

The Hello hitmaker is currently on her 25 World Tour and on her day off in Melbourne she had her very own tour of the set of the Australian soap set on the fictional Ramsay Street.

Sharing a picture of herself posing under an arch in one of the character's gardens, she shared the lyrics to the theme tune for the Channel 5 show on Instagram, writing: "Neighhhhbours, should be there for one anotherrrr. That's when good neighhhbours become goood friennnds (sic)"

According to Digital Spy, the show's executive producer, Jason Herbison said: "We are thrilled that Adele was able to make a detour to visit Ramsay Street.

"How opportune that Neighbours special London episodes air this week, so a fabulous acknowledgement to our huge UK fan base."

Fans were quick to presume that the 28-year-old British songstress has a cameo in the show.

However, Neighbours legend Alan Fletcher revealed she was simply on set ahead of an episode airing in the UK on Monday (20.03.17), which happens to be set in London, England.

Alan - who has portrayed Dr. Karl Kennedy in the long-running Australian soap opera since 1994 - wrote on Twitter: "So @Adele visited #RamsayStreet today.

"Seems everyone good @neighbours especially when it's in #london tonight. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Adele - who has four-year-old son Angelo with her husband Simon Konecki - resorted to telling a "filthy joke" to her fans after technical issues at her show in Adelaide last week.

The Someone Like You singer was forced to entertain her adoring fans whilst her crew tried to fix the problem.

She said on stage: "Shall I tell you my filthy joke despite all the children here? I need more applause than that because I might offend someone.

"What do you call a blonde standing on her head? A brunette with bad breath."

She later revealed the technical malfunction had come as her special revolving stage had inadvertently caused a vital plug to have been pulled out.

She confessed: "I'm sorry about the power cut tonight.

"You'll never guess what it was? So you know the band's stage starts revolving after a little while, well as the stage revolved it pulled the power plug out so all the instruments went off.

"I won't be revolving that stage again will I! I've had an amazing time.

"Thank you for your patience with my absolutely useless banter and thank you for putting up with some terrible jokes."

