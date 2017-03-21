Boston Pops to showcase Gershwin on tour of US Midwest

BOSTON (AP) " The Boston Pops is headed to the heartland.

The renowned orchestra, conducted by Keith Lockhart, kicks off a seven-city, seven-state tour around the Midwest this week.

Organizers say the tour will showcase the music of George Gershwin.

The tour gets underway Friday in Kansas City, Missouri, and moves to Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday and Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sunday.

Next week's stops include Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on March 27; Chicago on March 31; Van Wert, Ohio, on April 1; and Carmel, Indiana, on April 2.

Actress and celebrated Broadway star Bernadette Peters will join the Pops at the Chicago and Ohio stops.