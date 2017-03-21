'Manny' of 'Modern Family' mourns father in Instagram post

BRYAN, Texas (AP) " The actor who plays Manny on the popular sitcom "Modern Family" is mourning his father in real life.

In a post on his Instagram account, Rico Rodriguez says the week since Roy Rodriguez died at age 52 "has been the toughest week of my life."

The actor's Instagram post included a picture of father and son drinking milkshakes together and said the father "was the most kind hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known."

According to an obituary in Bryan, Texas, newspaper, The Eagle, Roy Rodriguez is survived by his wife, five siblings and four children including 18-year-old Rico Rodriguez and Raini Rodriguez, who's an actress.

Rico Rodriguez plays teen Manny Delgado on the ABC sitcom "Modern Family."