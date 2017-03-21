Sideswipe: March 21: This is how we roll

"How we roll in Invercargill," writes a reader.

Quote me on that

One person's inspirational quote is another person's fingernails down a chalk board. Un-inspirational is the Instagram account for the latter ...

1. Eat like no one is going to see you naked.

2. The best things in life are actually really expensive.

3. "If you put an inspirational quote under your selfie, no one can see your narcissism" - Gandhi.

4. If at first you don't succeed, it's probably never going to happen.

5. Some of my best friends are carbs.

6. Sometimes it's sad looking up and seeing everyone on their phones, but then I remember how glad I am that they are not talking to me.

7. Working out is a great way to make your slow march toward death a little more attractive.

8. When a man and a woman love each other very much they have sex for three minutes and the woman is very disappointed.

9. True love is when two people lower their standards just enough.

10. If you love something, let it go. If it comes back it will never forgive you for letting it go and you will never hear the end of it.

11. Happiness is temporary.

Death is forever. Have a nice weekend.

12. Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's botox.

Dubai some for me then

"A reader asks why it is $13,000 for 1kg of Zovirax," writes Joanne Clare. "In Dubai the same product is NZ$8 [for 2g]. So I stock up! Voltaren gel and pain killers are also cheaper ... Handy if you are on a stopover."

Advantage to whom, exactly?

Lorna writes: "The price of Zovirax is not as bad as Advantage Flea Treatment for cats. A minuscule tube containing 0.8ml costs $13.75 which equates to $17,187.50 a litre!"





Get your farts ... I mean facts ... straight

Graeme Fisher writes: "Fart was not coined in 1632. It existed many centuries before then. In Old English it appears as 'feortan', and has corresponding forms in many European languages, all dating back as far as the written word can be traced."

